Bossier schools offering free meals to all students through the end of the school year

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Schools announced on Thursday that students will be able to eat for free the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

According to the school district, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Congress worked together to extend federal waivers through the end of the current school year, an effort they say will “result in big savings for the student’s families during the pandemic that has led to financial limitations for so many.”

All students, regardless of income, will now be able to eat free breakfast and lunch at their schools under the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option, including schools not designated as Community Eligibility Provision schools.

“This is welcome relief for Bossier Parish families at a time when it is needed most,” Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey said in a statement Thursday.

“School meals are paramount to education because children cannot focus if they are hungry. We also want to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the entire Child Nutrition department for its continued commitment throughout the pandemic to ensure the students of Bossier Parish do not go hungry.”

Families whose children have money remaining in their My School Bucks account can request a refund by printing and filling out the attached form, then returning it to their child’s school.

The money will, otherwise, remain in their individual accounts and roll over to next school year.

Parents are still responsible for any prior outstanding meal balances. Extra sales will be offered, but students will incur a cost for those items.

