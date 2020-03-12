Bossier schools say they intend for classes to resume Monday

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Classes will resume in Bossier Parish schools Monday as students return from spring break.

That’s the latest word from the school district as cases of the coronavirus in Northwest Louisiana continue to be confirmed.

“We know you have concerns; Bossier Schools shares those same concerns, and wants to bring you up to date on actions being taken,” Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey said Thursday in a message to district families.

“The district is working in close partnership with health experts with the Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health (DHH/OPH), as well as Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and will continue to follow their guidance in this evolving situation.

Bossier Schools is also communicating with other school districts and the Louisiana Department of Education. It is presently our intent to re-open school Monday, March 16, 2020, unless additional information is received.”

The update from the school district comes the same day Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the number of “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state has reached 14, one of those in Caddo Parish.

In the meantime, the district says they are continuing to proactively take additional steps to keep students and employees safe. Some of those measures include:

Increased sanitation procedures through the regular use of broad-spectrum spray disinfectant/sanitation products in all classrooms and high-traffic areas throughout the campuses (cafeterias, restrooms and other common areas) for enhanced sanitation

Enhanced training of the custodial staff about proper sanitation procedures

Incorporated the Transportation Department in increased sanitation measures on buses

Networked with other national school nurse programs to develop best practices for preparedness and response

Monitored classroom/grade level health trends and absenteeism and provided daily assessment of student health

The DHH/OPH continues to closely monitor the situation and advises everyone to follow the same precautions they normally would in cold and flu season:

Stay home and seek appropriate medical attention if you have a fever or are feeling sick.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and place it immediately in the trash.

Even with these presumptive positive cases, the Louisiana Office of Public Health says the risk to the general public is low. The overall risk to children also remains low. To learn more, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

