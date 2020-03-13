Bossier officials address coronavirus closures and national state of emergency

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Schools are holding a 3:30 p.m. media briefing to alert parents and students of the district’s plans after Gov. John Bel Edwards today signed a proclamation closing all K-12 public schools statewide through April 13th.

Bossier Schools are currently on spring break and students were expected to return to class on Monday.

As of Friday afternoon, Louisiana had 36 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

Friday afternoon President Donald Trump declared a National Emergency related to the coronavirus.

The President says the federal government will, “accelerate our capacity to test,” as $50 billion is being opened up to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Trump says drive through tests will be made available to the public. Five-million tests will be rolled out within the month, said Trump.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.