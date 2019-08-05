Bossier Sheriff named President of Louisiana Sheriff’s Association

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington has been sworn in as the 74th president of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association.

Whittington takes the place of Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. Whittington will lead the organization’s Executive Committee which oversees 64 chief law enforcement officers and nearly 14,000 deputies in Louisiana.

“I’m looking forward to my year. I’m sure I’ll learn a lot and probably will be glad when it’s over from what I understand from past presidents. But we’re going to make the best of it and accept the challenge. I’m going to make the best of it,” said Whittington.

Sheriff Whittington will serve for one year.

