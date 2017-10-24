Bossier Sheriff offers ‘surviving the terror’ training

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is offering a special training class to help you be better prepared in emergency and terrifying situations.

The class is called “Surviving the Terror” and will be taught by instructors of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy.

The course will be offered from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Dr. in Bossier City, The class is no-cost and open to everyone.

Sheriff Whittington said, “Our primary goal for this class is the help our residents be prepared before a tragedy occurs. Fear is a motivating factor that can cause you to panic or carry out your actions that you planned in advance. We want you to be ready…just in case.”

The class is for the general public to offer ideas so that you, your family and your friends will know how to react in an emergency or terrorizing situation that might occur at a sporting event, church, a festival, or any public setting or event where people gather.

Sheriff Whittington said, “Unfortunately, there are sick individuals who wish to cause harm to others. We see such events on the news, whether a mass shooting at a concert or mall or when someone uses a vehicle as a weapon at a public gathering or some other disturbing act; we want you to know what to do if you are in such a situation.”

The class will focus on situational awareness, developing exit/evacuation plans, establishing rally points and communicating with your loved ones and friends in an emergency situation, as well considerations about using your concealed handgun.

The class will teach you how to be prepared to quickly, react to keep you safe, even before first responders are able to arrive.

There is no need to register for the class, but you can always contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy at (318) 965-3525 for more information.