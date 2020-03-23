Bossier Sheriff: Substations, courthouse closed in response to stay-at-home order

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington has issued updated preventive measures for the Bossier Sheriff’s Office in response to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ new proclamation Sunday ordering more restrictions to businesses and gatherings of people in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Gov. Edwards issued a statewide stay-at-home order to begin at 5 p.m. Monday for non-essential workers and businesses in the state of Louisiana,” said Sheriff Whittington said in a statement released Sunday evening. “We are taking these new measures very seriously here in Bossier Parish, and the Sheriff’s Office will take new actions to adhere to this serious threat to promote public safety.”

New preventive measures for the Bossier Sheriff’s Office include:

• Viking Drive Substation closed

• Arthur Ray Teague Substation closed

• Video visitation at the Bossier Corrections Facilities closed

• Bossier Sheriff’s Office services (Civil, Probation, and others) in the Bossier Parish Courthouse closed

• Bossier Parish Police Jury will close the courthouse to the public starting Monday.

“While we are taking these actions to slow the spread of this very contagious virus, one thing will not change – the need to continue outstanding public safety,” emphasized Sheriff Whittington. “Our patrol deputies and emergency responders will stay on the front line to keep residents and businesses in Bossier Parish safe. Public safety has been, and will always be, my number one priority!”

The sheriff’s office provided the following contact information for some of the offices and agencies within the Bossier Parish Courthouse. Citizens are asked to contact each of these different offices to determine which services are available:

26th Judicial District Judge’s Office – (318) 965-2217

Bossier Parish Police Jury – (318) 965-2329

Bossier Sheriff’s Office – (318) 965-2203

Clerk of Court – (318) 965-2336

District Attorney – (318) 965-3714

Registrar of Voters – (318) 965-3760

Tax Assessor – (318) 965-2213

You can also visit the parish website at www.bossierparishla.gov and click on “Government Offices” on the menu for contact information of these and other offices and agencies.

As of Sunday morning, March 22, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting 837 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana with 20 deaths reported. There are five cases in Bossier Parish.

“I encourage everyone to heed the governor’s actions as he issues these new and more restrictive measures in order to stem the spread of Coronavirus,” said Sheriff Whittington. “It is imperative that our residents and businesses adhere to these orders, as well all work together to get through this crisis.”

Gov. Edwards had previously closed all public schools and many businesses, including casinos, theaters, bars, gyms, fitness centers, restaurants, cafes, and coffee shops. He also went from ceasing gatherings of 250 people, then to 50 people, and in this new proclamation, to gatherings of no more than 10 people. He also closed all state office buildings closed to the public.

“It’s a difficult decision and I do not take the action lightly,” Gov. Edwards said. “We have to act fast.”

Gov. Edwards says Louisiana’s infection rate “is the fastest growth rate in the world,” also noting that Louisiana is third in per capita cases of COVID-19; New York is first, and Washington state is second.

Find out more about the stay-at-home order by Gov. Edwards to determine what essential businesses can operate and those non-essential businesses that will not be operating, including many things that residents can still do.

