Bossier Sheriff warns churches, residents of organization with fraudulent past

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington warns Bossier Parish churches and residents about a local organization that is soliciting donations and has an executive director who has a lengthy criminal history of financial fraud.



About two weeks ago, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office received information of suspicious activity about the

organization, “Women of Diversity.”



Bossier detectives initiated an investigation and discovered that Brenda Hill, listed on their brochure and website as the founder of Women of Diversity Ministries, has a lengthy criminal history of financial scams and fraud.



In 2014, Hill was arrested in Caddo Parish and convicted of bank fraud involving an organization using the name, “Women of Diversity, LLC.” She was sentenced to seven years, but was paroled in January 2016; she remains on parole until 2021. Jeannie Herman is listed as the assistant executive director of their organization.



Sheriff Whittington said, “I feel we have a responsibility and duty to caution the residents of Bossier Parish of this organization and their fraudulent past. The executive director has a history of scamming people and has been charged and convicted of fraud and financial crimes while conducting business under a similar name. As Sheriff, I want to ensure our residents are aware of this information so they can avoid becoming victims as well.”



Sheriff Whittington sent a letter to all Bossier Parish churches on Aug. 18 warning pastors about Hill and Herman operating under the name, “Women of Diversity.” The group has been going to local churches soliciting donations to help fund their “recovery house” at the old Budgetel in Bossier City.



Whittington said, “Our residents are very giving and caring individuals who are always willing to help those less fortunate. However, when we see folks operating in our parish who have made a living scamming others, I will not hesitate to issue a warning to help folks from becoming a potential victim of fraud.”



Bossier detectives are continuing their investigation in this case.