Bossier Sheriff’s Office investigates three missing persons cases

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating three missing person’s cases that date from 1979 to 2006 and they need your help solving them.



Although years have passed since these people went missing, the investigation in their disappearance continues.



This Sept. 1 marks the 11-year anniversary of the most recent missing person case in Bossier Parish that involved the disappearance of 21-year-old Clinton Nelson on Sept. 1, 2006.



A couple of months ago in late July, Bossier detectives joined deputies with the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office to search for possible human remains of Nelson; none were found.



That search received media attention and interest in the community, but it was one of hundreds of leads that Bossier deputies have followed over the years that have led to numerous searches throughout the entire parish and other areas.

Detectives know that one such tip just might provide the answers detectives are looking for.



That was what happened in the case of Bossier Doe in which human remains of an unknown young female in Bossier Parish were identified as Carol Ann Cole more than 34 years after her homicide.



Sometimes the missing puzzle piece is just a phone call away, and that’s why it’s so important to share these cases with the public…to remember…to solve crimes…to provide answers for loved ones.



Sheriff Whittington said, “Someone has information that will help us bring closure to these families. Please speak up, and give us a call.”



Here are the three missing person’s cases with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:





Arrilla Webb-Vaul, 23 – Missing since March 15, 1979



On the afternoon hours of March 15, 1979, Arrilla Webb-Vaul, 23, went missing. Her last known whereabouts was when she dropped her husband off at K-Mart at Eastgate Shopping Center in Shreveport just before 6 p.m. that afternoon.

A few hours later, her vehicle was found on the foot of the Jimmie Davis Bridge in Bossier City as she was returning home to Bossier. Her vehicle had a partially flat tire and had been slashed or punctured.



Witnesses at the scene said they saw her vehicle pull to the side of the road, and a white truck pulled up immediately behind her, and a white male got out.



Arrilla’s personal belongings were found in the car, and she hasn’t been seen since. She is 5 feet 1 inch, 100 pounds, has blonde hair and blue-grey eyes with a small mole on the right side of her nose. She was last seen wearing a purple dress and white high heal shoes.

Gregory A. Vice, Jr., 23 – Missing since March 21, 2000



On March 21, 2000, Greg Vice left his home in Princeton, Louisiana, around 8 p.m. and went to visit a friend who lived in the area of Willis Road and Highway 527 in Taylortown.



Greg was last seen in his pickup truck, a 1984 brown Chevrolet S-10 with yellow pin striping. His wallet and personal belongings were found in the truck three days later, and no one has seen him since.



Greg is 5 feet, 8 inches, and 135 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a t-shirt, black Levi jeans and a pair of white K-Swiss tennis shoes. He has a distinctive white tiger tattooed on his back just behind his right shoulder.

Clinton Devon Nelson – Missing since Sept. 1, 2006



Clinton was last seen at a party at a residence near Highway 80 and Ward Lane in Princeton, Louisiana, on Sept. 1, 2006. Clinton left the residence on foot around 8:30 in the evening in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and a new pair of white tennis shoes.



Clinton wore some distinctive round seeing glasses with silver wire rims. Clinton was 6 feet, 1 inch and

weighed about 160 pounds. He also had blonde hair and blue eyes. He had moved down from up north to be closer to his father and to work here in the oil field industry.



Bossier Crimestoppers is running billboard messages in Bossier Parish over the next couple of weeks about each of the missing person’s cases. If you have any information about any one of these missing persons, please call the



Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier Crimestoppers at (318) 424-4100. Your information, even though you may deem it insignificant, may just be the lead detectives need to help bring closure to a family.