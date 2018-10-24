Bossier Sheriff’s Office L.O.C campaign

Airman, Joshua Kidd was killed in Bossier City last month allegedly by two teens who tried to break-in to his car. Lt. Bill Davis

“We’re trying to help others avoid that and it’s just a tragic situation,” said Lt. Bill Davis with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office is launching it’s “Lock Observe and Call (L.O.C) campaign.

“Be ms. Cravitz from “Bewitched.” Ms. Cravitz was the neighbor who would open up the windows and peep out to see what’s going on” said Davis.

83 vehicle burglaries were reported in the parish this year.

Most of those stem from people leaving their car doors unlocked.

“We always say that vehicle burglary are crimes of opportunity. Unfortunately, it went a step farther and a man lost his life because of it. As tragic as that sounds we surely don’t want that to happen again,” said Davis.

The Sheriff will hold a meeting about the campaign at 6:00 PM Thursday at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Sub Station.