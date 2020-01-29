Bossier Sheriff’s Office seeks owner of loose horse found in Plain Dealing

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a horse found on Antrim Road in Plain Dealing on Jan 24.

According to BSO, the horse is brown and white and was found in the front yard of a residence.

BSO says no one in the area claimed ownership and the horse was taken into custody by a loose livestock contractor with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the rightful owner may claim the animal after proper identification of the horse and payment is made to BSO for the costs of care and custody before the horse will be released.

The owner has until Feb. 10 to claim the horse before it will be sold at public auction. Contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.