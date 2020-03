Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington has opened the Arthur Ray Teague Substation which was recently closed from the high water from the Red River flooding the parking lot.

The substation which is located at 3135 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier City serves as home for the Sheriff’s Marine Patrol.

South Bossier residents can now pay their taxes or fines there without having to drive north to the Viking Drive Substation or at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton.