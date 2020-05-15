Bossier sheriff’s substations reopening on Monday

Ammone Ryan (sitting) and Keshia Miller of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Civil Department are prepared to safely assist customers with taxes, fines and other civil matters at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Courthouse. The courthouse and Bossier Sheriff’s Office substations will re-open to the public on Monday, May 18 with the hours of 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Special precautionary measures will be in place to keep staff and visitors safe, including wearing of masks, temperature checks, Plexiglass, sanitizing, social distancing, and 25 percent occupancy regulation. (Photo by Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Starting on Monday, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office substations will reopen to the public.

Visitors to the substations will be required to wear a face mask and have their temperature checked by a non-contact method.

The substations will observe the 25 percent occupancy regulations. Plexiglass is also installed as an added safety measure between staff members and visitors.

“We will reopen our Viking Drive and Arthur Ray Teague substations with normal operating hours, but we’ll also have some safety measures in place as we continue to deal with concerns over COVID-19,” said Sheriff Whittington.

Also, the Bossier Parish Police Jury announced the re-opening of the Bossier Parish Courthouse to the public for Monday as well.

Services provided by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office (taxes, fines, probation, warrants/records, sex offender registration, human resources, and other administrative services) will also resume normal operations at the courthouse.

Visitors to the courthouse will also have to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. The courthouse will also adhere to the social distancing and 25 percent occupancy regulations.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office facilities open Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. are:

• Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Drive, Bossier City, (318) 965-3500

• ART Substation, 3135 Arthur Ray Teague, Bossier City, (318) 746-9392

• Bossier Parish Courthouse, 204 Burt Blvd, Benton, (318) 965-3411

• Criminal Building, 196 Burt Blvd., Benton (318) 965-3418

