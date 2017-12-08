Breaking News
Bossier standoff affects school bus routes

A standoff situation being worked by Bossier City Police in the 2000 block of Bey Street twill affect  some afternoon bus routes.

Buses 251 (Parkway), 22 (Bellaire) and 188 (Curtis) will be escorted by School Resource Officers into the Shady Grove neighborhood to ensure students’ safety. Students will not be dropped off on Bey Street.

Families living on Bey Street are being contacted to pick up their children at Bellaire and Curtis.

 

