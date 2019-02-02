Bossier Superintendent Scott Smith under investigation

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to NBC 6 that they assisted federal agents with an investigation of Bossier Superintendent Scott Smith.

Details of the investigation are not available to NBC 6 at this hour. We have reached out to the Office of Homeland Security and are awaiting more information from them.

It was first reported on Friday that Smith was hospitalized overnight for an undisclosed reason.

