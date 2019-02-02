Bossier Superintendent Scott Smith under investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scott Smith_1549055802610.jpg.jpg

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to NBC 6 that they assisted federal agents with an investigation of Bossier Superintendent Scott Smith. 

Details of the investigation are not available to NBC 6 at this hour. We have reached out to the Office of Homeland Security and are awaiting more information from them.         

It was first reported on Friday that Smith was hospitalized overnight for an undisclosed reason. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Check This Out