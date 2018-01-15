Bossier teacher retires after 46 years

The Bossier Headstart program will never be the same. 

“I can remember back in 1984, when I first started working, a little nervous or whatever,” said coworker Sharon Paysinger. “I found out that she was someone I could call and that would lead and guide me in the right direction to help me with things I could not understand. That smile and encouraging words.” 

Paysinger is not the only one with memories of Brenda Clay-Ealy. The teacher is retiring after 46 years in the school district and wants to stay relevant… even in retirement. 

“The children that I taught, I did not look at them as headstart children,” Ealy said. “Tonight has proved that people care for me as much as I care for them. There is no end. I believe that I will continue to do this until death do me part.” 

