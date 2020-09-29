Bossier teacher’s memory honored with special book giveaway

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The memory of a Bossier Parish teacher is being honored in a very special way.

On Monday the family of Lori Rhodes, who taught at Bossier Elementary for 14 years, paid tribute to her by holding a book giveaway.

Rhodes, who passed away in July, was passionate about reading and teaching her students to love literacy like she did.

After Rhodes’ death her husband, Keith, and son, Zach who are both Bossier Parish teachers, were looking for a way to honor her memory.

Instead of flowers, the family asked people to either bring books or donate money toward the purchase of books for Bossier Elementary and a kindergarten/first grade school in Webster Parish where Rhodes had also taught.

Five-thousand-dollars and some 1,100 books later, the Rhodes made a special delivery.

Books were not only donated to the classrooms and school libraries but each child was also able to take books home.

Keith said, “I miss my beautiful bride immensely, but am overjoyed at being able to pass along something tangible in her memory that will encourage the love of reading that she had.”

Yesterday would have been Lori’s birthday. Her husband said he thought the book giveaway would be a great way to celebrate her life.

