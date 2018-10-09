Bossier to flush water system early in response to brain-eating amoeba fears

As a way to ensure that there are no issues in the Bossier City water system with Naegleria fowleri, also known as brain-eating amoeba, Bossier City’s Utilities Department will be conducting a free chlorine flush of its water distribution system beginning next Monday.

Originally, the flush was scheduled as part of routine maintenance for the first quarter of 2019, but has been pushed forward in response to the brain-eating amoeba being found in south Bossier Parish’s Sligo water system earlier this month.

While the Bossier City water system has not experienced any instances of the parasite, the free chlorine flush is an added precautionary step. The flush will begin on Monday, Oct.15, 2018 and is expected to last for about 60 days.

Currently, Bossier City uses chloramines for disinfection of the drinking water. Chloramines are created by combining chlorine and ammonia.

During a free chlorine flush, the disinfection process is changed from chloramines to free chlorine. Free chlorine is a stronger and faster-acting disinfectant. Bossier City will be using this disinfection method.

Residents may notice open fire hydrants throughout the city to allow flushing of the system to help remove sediment from the pipes and distribute the change in disinfectant. Customers may also see overflowing water storage towers to further aid in the flushing process.

Although there may be some discoloration or cloudiness in the water and customers may experience a chlorine odor or taste, the water is safe to drink and use.

Running the water through the tap until it clears will lessen any unpleasant odor or taste. Minor pressure fluctuations and small air pockets may also occur in some lines.

The water will be safe to drink throughout this process. Any odor or color issues will subside as the flushing process is completed.

Customers who use tap water for kidney dialysis at home should consult their doctor to advise them if any changes are necessary in their residual disinfectant neutralization procedures.

Discoloration in laundry is also possible during this time. Cleaning additives are available at local stores to help prevent or remove any discoloration that may occur. Customers utilizing the water for aquariums should monitor both free and combined chlorine residuals.

During normal business hours, residents may call (318) 741-8466 with any questions concerning the free chlorine flush. After regular business hours, please contact (318) 741-8371.