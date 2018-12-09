Bossier voters approve alcohol propositions

Voters in Bossier Parish’s District 2 approved five separate ballot propositions.

The first two propositions will allow for the sale of beverages with alcoholic content 6 percent and under packaged at stores, and for consumption at restaurants and bars.

Propositions 3 & 4 will allow for the sales of alcohol packaged in stores, and for consumption at restaurants and bars, for any beverages with alcoholic content higher than one half of 1 percent.

Proposition 5 will allow for the sale of low and high alcohol, including beer, wine and mixed beverages, at restaurants with a certain permit.

Click here for election results.



Police Jury Dist. 2 Prop. No. 1 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent alcohol by volume be permitted by package only and not for consumption on the premises in Police Jury District 2, Bossier Parish, Louisiana?

Police Jury Dist. 2 Prop. No. 2 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent alcohol by volume for consumption on the premises be permitted in Police Jury District 2, Bossier Parish, Louisiana?

Police Jury Dist. 2 Prop. No. 3 of 5

Shall the sale of beverage alcohol containing one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and above for consumption on the premises be permitted in Police Jury District 2, Bossier Parish, Louisiana?

Police Jury Dist. 2 Prop. No. 4 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and above by the package only and not for consumption on the premises be permitted in Police Jury District 2, Bossier Parish, Louisiana?

Police Jury Dist. 2 Prop. No. 5 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of high and low alcoholic content be permitted only on the premises of restaurant establishments which have been issued an “R” permit as defined by law in Police Jury District 2, Bossier Parish, Louisiana?