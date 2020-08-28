Bossier water customers placed under boil advisory

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory is in effect for a large group of water customers in Bossier Parish.

According to Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry, on Friday the East Central Bossier water system issued a boil advisory for all residents.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice, or brushing your teeth.

Bacteriological samples have been submitted to the Louisiana Department of Health laboratory for testing.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

