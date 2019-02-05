Bossier water tests negative for brain eating amoeba

The City of Bossier City has been notified by the Louisiana Department of Health that the samples collected from the Bossier Water System on January 23, 2019 tested negative for active Naegleria fowleri amoeba and negative for Naegleria fowleri amoeoba DNA.

The testing locations are on Lantana Lane, Bluebell Drive, Whitehall (Whitchall) Drive, Foxglove Drive, and Kirby Smith Drive.

The Bossier City Water System will begin reducing chlorine levels immediately.

Bossier has and will continue to run the new water treatment facility as the primary treatment

source for Bossier City’s water.

Other infrastructure and operational changes have been implemented to further protect consumers from potential water containments.

These include the following:

1. Installation of 22 automatic flushing units on fire hydrants to automatically flush older

water from the distribution system.

2. Installation of two chemical boosting stations at the Hwy. 71 South Water Tower and

the Northeast Water Tower.

3. The implementation of enhanced sampling and flushing procedures.