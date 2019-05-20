Bossier woman, 75, indicted in stabbing death of husband

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly Bossier City woman has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of her husband.

The Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office confirms 75-year-old Betty Walker was indicted by a grand jury Monday morning.

Police found 71-year-old Robert Walker with a puncture wound in his chest when they responded to a call at their home on Foxwood Dr. in the Golden Meadows neighborhood on February 17.

During the investigation into the death, police said they found evidence that his wife, Betty, stabbed him in the chest.

Betty Walker remains in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center on $250,000 bond. She is set to appear in court for arraignment on the charge next week.