Bossier woman fights for life after being stabbed by boyfriend

Bossier City police are investigating a stabbing Thursday that resulted in victim receiving critical injuries and a manhunt that ended with the suspect’s capture.

Brandon Wayne Mayhill, age 40, faces a charge of attempted second degree murder for stabbing his girlfriend, Jessica Payne, age 35. The incident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. today at Mayhill’s residence in the 5900 block of Stockwood Street.

Mayhill’s grandmother was at the home at the time, along with Payne’s two children, ages 9 and 4. After Mayhill stabbed Payne, Mayhill’s grandmother took the two children and drove to Bossier City Fire Department Station 7 in the 5900 block of Shed Road for help. They were not hurt.

When police and fire personnel arrived at the house they found Payne with multiple stab wounds but responsive. BCFD personnel transported her to University Health in Shreveport where she was listed in critical but stable condition as of late Thursday afternoon. Mayhill had fled the scene on foot prior to the arrival of police which resulted in an extensive manhunt in the area.

Officers ended up finding Mayhill at about 1 p.m. hiding in a culvert drain pipe behind a house the 5500 block of Lake Side Drive. Mayhill refused officer’s commands to come out of the drain pipe and was subsequently taken into custody with the assistance of a BCPD K9. He was then taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment of a dog bite.

Once he’s released from University Health, Mayhill will be booked in to the Bossier City Jail on a warrant charging him with attempted second degree murder. Bond is set at $1 million.