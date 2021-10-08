Bossier’s Cyber Research Park called an “economic gem” by noted economist

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City’s Cyber Innovation Center is called an “economic gem” by a noted economist.

Dr. Loren Scott visits the National Cyber Research Park Friday afternoon to give his economic analysis report.

It details that in 2020, the National Cyber Research Park generated:

More $115-million in new sales and $27-million in new household earnings.

It’s brought more than 2,000 jobs and $5.8-million in tax revenue.

Dr. Scott said these numbers are impressive and we can expect continued growth over time.

The National Cyber Research Park also benefits Caddo Parish.

Caddo Parish has received $178-million in new business sales. $95-million in new household earnings, with an average of 266 new jobs, and $4-million in tax revenue.

The NCRP was constructed in 2009. Doctor Scott said the investment has by far paid off.