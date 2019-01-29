Bossier’s East Bank continues progress

The East Bank District and Plaza is making strides to being a place where you can live, work and play.

“We feel that we want to offer the community support,” said Bossier City Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso. Also, the tourists in the area a unique place to visit. Right now, we have the play environment, coming down and enjoying the environment. We’re working with people who are working in the area. Living… we’ll work on that later.”

The city has helped to create 178 parking spaces while businesses continue to grow in the area.

“It has very quickly steadily increased,” said Cassie Eaby, a manager at Retro 521. “Every week, we seem to get a little busier and a little busier. There was one occasion where we broke out folding tables and every single table was taken.”