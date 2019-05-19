Bossier’s Kaalas Roots walks at graduation

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There was not a dry eye at Bossier High School’s graduation Saturday when one resilient graduate’s name was called.

Bossier High Basketball standout, Kaalas Roots, walked across the stage Saturday afternoon to receive his diploma.

In March, Roots was seriously injured in a car accident, suffering a traumatic brain injury.

But Saturday, the New Orleans Children’s Hospital flew him home to Bossier, just in time for this great achievement.

“Completely blessed and thankful. It felt really good to get around there. It really did,” Roots said.

“He couldn’t walk, talk, eat anything. He was an infant again is what he was and to see my son as an 18-year-old stand here as a man today. A graduating senior. Just puts joy in my heart,” said Roots’ father, Reginald.

Roots is returning to New Orleans for a CT scan. If the results are good, he can return home to continue therapy here.