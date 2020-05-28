The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Bowie Co. confirms 132 positive COVID-19 cases, TDCJ reports 72 cases at Telford Unit

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center has now confirmed a total of 132 positive COVID-19 cases, 84 recoveries, and 12 related deaths.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has also reported 72 positive coronavirus cases at the Barry B. Telford Unit.

Health officials released the following coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, May 28:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 132

  • Recoveries – 84
  • Deaths – 12

Ages

  • 0-19 – 5
  • 20-29 – 16
  • 30-39 – 25
  • 40-49 – 28
  • 50-59 – 22
  • 60-69 – 20
  • 70-79 – 14
  • 80+ 0 – 2

Gender

  • Male – 64
  • Female – 68

Cass County is still reporting 28 positive COVID-19 cases with 20 recovered.

The deadline for the Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact has been extended. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts to their business. The deadline is tomorrow, May 29 and the survey can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeHFOIw9o16XOhE2_Ul4iKlW0K775q7zsWmjctRpovfhTWDzw/viewform?usp=sf_link

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

