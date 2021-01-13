Bowie Co. receives over 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

BOWIE CO., Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Bowie County has been given more than 6,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, on Wednesday, Jan. 13 Bowie County received 6,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations:

1,700 doses of Moderna

4,500 doses of Pfizer

To date, 1,708 people have been vaccinated in Bowie County according to the Texas DSHS website with at least one dose, and 123 people in Bowie County have been fully vaccinated with two doses. – Please note there is a lag in this reporting.

There are 29 facilities in Bowie County registered to receive supplies of the vaccination, either to vaccinate their employees or the public. To date, nine of those facilities have received shipments, as determined by Texas DSHS.

Texas is currently in Phase 1B of the vaccination plan, which makes vaccinations available to individuals to people 65 and older, or 16 and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19.

Coronavirus vaccines are limited. Please be patient if a provider near you does not have vaccines available.

The following facilities have and/or are vaccinating:

Texarkana Bowie County Family Health Center is keeping a list of persons interested in receiving the vaccine when it becomes available to the public in Bowie County. Call (903) 255-5566 to find more information

is keeping a list of persons interested in receiving the vaccine when it becomes available to the public in Bowie County. Call (903) 255-5566 to find more information CHRISTUS St. Trinity Clinic is no longer taking appointments

is no longer taking appointments Super1 Pharmacy has exhausted their vaccination supply and will update information for the public information at (903) 832-2258

has exhausted their vaccination supply and will update information for the public information at (903) 832-2258 Brookshires in New Boston Pharmacy has exhausted their vaccination supply and will update information for the public at (903) 628-7459

Note: This information is subject to change and can only be verified at the time of this release. Each of these providers may have their own processes for vaccination, so please call the facility directly to receive information.

CVS and Walgreens are part of the Federal Program to distribute vaccines to long-term care facilities. Those facilities are in the process of receiving their vaccinations for residents and staff currently.

All information regarding vaccines can be found at https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx#fourthings