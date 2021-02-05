Bowie Co. restaurants, bars open to higher capacity due to decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Restaurants and bars in Bowie County are now allowed to open at a higher capacity due to a decline in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Capacity in the county’s bars and restaurants was reduced to 50% in early January when hospitalizations in the Trauma Service Area, TSA F region rose above the 15% capacity threshold triggering an executive order issued by Gov. Gregg Abbot in October.
According to the Bowie County Joint Operations Center, on Thursday Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell and the mayors representing cities in the county were notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area F have remained under 15% of capacity for at least seven consecutive days.
This means restaurants and bars in the area are now allowed o return to operating at 75% capacity.
Additionally, all licensed hospitals in the TSA may resume elective surgeries as set forth in Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order.
TSA F includes the following counties:
- Bowie
- Cass
- Delta
- Hopkins
- Lamar
- Morris
- Red River
- Titus
The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed 122 new coronavirus cases in Bowie Co. since Thursday, Jan. 28.
Here is the latest data for Bowie Co. as of Thursday, Feb. 4:
- Total positive COVID-19 cases – 4,290
- Probable cases – 1,733
- Active cases – 453
- Total deaths – 159 deaths
