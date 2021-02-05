Bowie Co. restaurants, bars open to higher capacity due to decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Phlebotomist lab assistant Jennifer Cukati, right, and Registered Nurse Carina Klescewski, left, care for a COVID-19 patient inside the Sutter Roseville Medical Center ICU in Roseville, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. The patient came in the night before “code blue” and COVID-19 positive. His heart stopped and he had to be intubated, and is on a respirator. The state has recorded a half-million coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, and Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that a projection model shows California could be facing nearly 100,000 hospitalizations within a month. (Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Restaurants and bars in Bowie County are now allowed to open at a higher capacity due to a decline in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Capacity in the county’s bars and restaurants was reduced to 50% in early January when hospitalizations in the Trauma Service Area, TSA F region rose above the 15% capacity threshold triggering an executive order issued by Gov. Gregg Abbot in October.

According to the Bowie County Joint Operations Center, on Thursday Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell and the mayors representing cities in the county were notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area F have remained under 15% of capacity for at least seven consecutive days.

This means restaurants and bars in the area are now allowed o return to operating at 75% capacity.

Additionally, all licensed hospitals in the TSA may resume elective surgeries as set forth in Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order.

TSA F includes the following counties:

Bowie

Cass

Delta

Hopkins

Lamar

Morris

Red River

Titus

The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed 122 new coronavirus cases in Bowie Co. since Thursday, Jan. 28.

Here is the latest data for Bowie Co. as of Thursday, Feb. 4:

Total positive COVID-19 cases – 4,290

Probable cases – 1,733

Active cases – 453

Total deaths – 159 deaths