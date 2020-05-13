Bowie County confirms 111 positive COVID-19 cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center has now confirmed a total of 111 positive COVID-19 cases, 73 recoveries, and 11 related deaths.

Health officials released the following coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, May 13:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 111

Recoveries – 73

Deaths – 11

Ages

0-19 – 5

20-29 – 15

30-39 – 20

40-49 – 25

50-59 – 17

60-69 – 16

70-79 – 13

80+ 0 – 0

Gender

Male – 54

Female – 57

Cass County has a total of 20 positive COVID-19 cases with 16 recovered.

No cost COVID testing will be offered Friday, May 15 at 4102 Gibson Ln. in Texarkana, the old Excel ER next to Hopkins Ice House. Anyone experiencing symptoms can be tested for free, including fever and/or chills, cough, fatigue, body aches or muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, loss of taste and/or smell.

Texarkana, Texas Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief Eric Schlotter explains the need for more testing.

Schlotter said, “As the state begins the process of opening back up, we still have sick people in our community, and we still need more testing to understand where the hot spots for this virus might be and to know how to move forward from here. This testing opportunity provided by the state is a great way for us to offer testing to our residents at no cost, and provide a lot of tests efficiently and quickly. I hope Bowie County will take advantage of it.”

Residents seeking testing should register for a time to be tested by visiting http://txcovidtest.org or calling (512) 883-2400 after Wednesday of this week.

The deadline for the Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact has been extended. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts to their business. The deadline is May 29 and the survey can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeHFOIw9o16XOhE2_Ul4iKlW0K775q7zsWmjctRpovfhTWDzw/viewform?usp=sf_link

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

Gov. Abbott announced last week effective May 18th gyms and exercise facilities will be able to reopen with 25% capacity. Initial restrictions will include showers and locker rooms remaining closed, requirements for customers to wear gloves covering their whole hand, and the disinfection of all equipment after each use. Distancing will be required as well, and any equipment brought in (such as a yoga mat), must be disinfected before and after use.

Abbott addressed the reopening of non-essential manufacturing and other offices on Monday, May 18 to the greater of the following: five employees, or 25% of their workforce, provided that social distancing can be maintained.

Guidelines are still being worked out for bars, and the governor has requested that owners reach out to his office to provide feedback.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.