Bowie County confirms 112 positive COVID-19 cases, Cass County reports 21 cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center has now confirmed a total of 112 positive COVID-19 cases, 73 recoveries, and 11 related deaths.

Health officials released the following coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, May 15:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 112

Recoveries – 73

Deaths – 11

Ages

0-19 – 5

20-29 – 15

30-39 – 20

40-49 – 25

50-59 – 17

60-69 – 17

70-79 – 13

80+ 0 – 0

Gender

Male – 54

Female – 57

Cass County has a total of 21 positive COVID-19 cases with 18 recovered.

The Emergency Operations Center received test results from the mobile testing site conducted last week on and the results are as follows:

Positive: 1

Negatives: 86

No Pending

The deadline for the Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact has been extended. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts to their business. The deadline is May 29, 2020 and the survey can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeHFOIw9o16XOhE2_Ul4iKlW0K775q7zsWmjctRpovfhTWDzw/viewform?usp=sf_link

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

Gov. Abbott announced last week effective May 18th gyms and exercise facilities will be able to reopen with 25% capacity. Initial restrictions will include showers and locker rooms remaining closed, requirements for customers to wear gloves covering their whole hand, and the disinfection of all equipment after each use. Distancing will be required as well, and any equipment brought in (such as a yoga mat), must be disinfected before and after use.

Abbott also addressed the reopening of non-essential manufacturing and other offices on Monday, May 18 to the greater of the following: five employees, or 25% of their workforce, provided that social distancing can be maintained.

Guidelines are still being worked out for bars, and the governor has requested that owners reach out to his office to provide feedback.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

