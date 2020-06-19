Bowie County confirms 15th COVID-19 death, 3 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center has now confirmed a 15th COVID-19 death and 3 new positive cases.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Bowie County now stands at 228, with 100 recoveries and 15 related deaths.

Tracking COVID-19 the ArkLaTex

Health officials released the following coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, June 19:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 228

Recoveries – 100

Deaths – 15

Ages

0-19 – 10

20-29 – 36

30-39 – 44

40-49 – 43

50-59 – 31

60-69 – 27

70-79 – 22

80+ 0 – 15

Gender

Male – 99

Female – 129

Cass County still has a total 35 positive coronavirus cases with 31 recoveries, and two deaths.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has reported “zero” active positive case at the Barry B. Telford Unit.

Another round of no-cost testing will be offered this week in Bowie County. Two sites will be offered: Saturday, June 20, a walk-in testing site will be set up at the Texarkana-Bowie Family Health Center from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. No appointment is needed.

On Saturday, June 20 a drive-thru testing site will be set up in New Boston at #1 Trailhead Park Plaza at the pavilion. The test will be offered at no cost, but an appointment will be required for this site. Register on Friday by calling (512) 883-2400 or visit https://txcovidtest.org.

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is still ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts on their business. The survey can be accessed here.

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.