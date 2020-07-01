Bowie County confirms 17th COVID-19 death, 9 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Health officials have confirmed a 17th COVID-19 death and 9 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Bowie County now stands at 286 with 119 recoveries and 17 related deaths.

This is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, July 1:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 286

Recoveries – 119

Deaths – 17

Ages

0-19 – 14

20-29 – 51

30-39 – 51

40-49 – 50

50-59 – 35

60-69 – 38

70-79 – 29

80+ 0 – 18

Gender

Male – 126

Female – 160

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed 3 new positive COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 47 with 38 recoveries, and two deaths.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that he has rolled back a portion of the Open Texas plan, citing “recent substantial increases” in COVID-19 cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations. His order:

Reduces dine-in restaurant capacities back to 50% beginning Monday, June 29

Recloses bars, except for drive-thru, pickup or delivery options

Prohibits outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people unless approved by the mayor of a city or the county judge for an unincorporated area

Closes rafting and tubing services, including the rental of rafts or tubes

The executive order can be found here

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is still ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts on their business. The survey can be accessed here

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Gov. Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

