Bowie County confirms 36 new positive COVID-19 cases, total rises to 322

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Health officials have confirmed 36 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County and four more deaths.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 322, with 119 recoveries and 26 deaths.

Health officials released the following coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, July 6:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 322

Recoveries – 119

Deaths – 26

Ages

0-19 – 16

20-29 – 57

30-39 – 57

40-49 – 56

50-59 – 39

60-69 – 46

70-79 – 31

80+ 0 – 20

Gender

Male – 120

Female – 157

Meanwhile, Cass County still has a total of 57 positive cases with 39 recoveries and three deaths. As of Monday, the county had fewer than 20 active cases.

Under an Executive Order issued by Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, all Texans are required to wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions.

Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks has decided to opt-out of the governor’s order based on the number of active cases in Cass County at this time.

“If our active case number reaches the 20 mark, we will then automatically be under the Governor’s Order,” she said.

“The choice to opt out of the Governor’s Order does not, however, free us to opt out of using common sense. We must be self-responsible to do what it good and what is right. Please continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC.”

The governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.

The executive order can be found here.

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Gov. Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is still ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts on their business. The survey can be accessed here.

The latest local information and updates can be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.