Bowie County confirms 5 new positive COVID-19 cases, total rises to 247

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Health officials have confirmed five new positive coronavirus cases this afternoon in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Bowie County now stands at 247, with 119 recoveries and 16 related deaths.

Tracking COVID-19 the ArkLaTex

Health officials released the following coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, June 26:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 247

Recoveries – 119

Deaths – 16

Ages

0-19 – 10

20-29 – 41

30-39 – 47

40-49 – 45

50-59 – 32

60-69 – 32

70-79 – 24

80+ 0 – 16

Gender

Male – 107

Female – 140

Cass County still has a total of 36 positive coronavirus cases with 32 recoveries and two deaths.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that he has rolled back a portion of the Open Texas plan, citing “recent substantial increases” in COVID-19 cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations. His order:

Reduces dine-in restaurant capacities back to 50% beginning Monday, June 29

Recloses bars at noon today, June 26, except for drive-thru, pickup or delivery options

Prohibits outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people unless approved by the mayor of a city or the county judge for an unincorporated area

Closes rafting and tubing services, including the rental of rafts or tubes

The executive order can be found here

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is still ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts on their business. The survey can be accessed here

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Gov. Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

