Bowie County confirms 6 new positive COVID-19 cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center has now confirmed six new positive COVID-19 cases.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Bowie County now stands at 163, with 88 recoveries and now 13 related deaths.

Health officials released the following coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, June 4:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 163

Recoveries – 88

Deaths – 13

Ages

0-19 – 6

20-29 – 24

30-39 – 32

40-49 – 31

50-59 – 23

60-69 – 23

70-79 – 18

80+ 0 – 6

Gender

Male – 74

Female – 89

Cass County still has a total 32 positive coronavirus cases with 27 recoveries, and one death.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed 81 positive cases at the Barry B. Telford Unit.

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is still ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts to their business. The survey can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeHFOIw9o16XOhE2_Ul4iKlW0K775q7zsWmjctRpovfhTWDzw/viewform?usp=sf_link

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

