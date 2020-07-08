Bowie County confirms 8 new positive COVID-19 cases, total rises to 340

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Health officials have confirmed 8 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 340 and 26 deaths.

Due to the recent surge of numbers in Bowie County, efforts have been focused on tracing active cases and health officials are in the process of updating the number of recoveries.

Here is the coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, July 8:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 340

Recoveries – 119 (As of Tuesday, July 7)

Deaths – 26

Ages

0-19 – 19

20-29 – 60

30-39 – 59

40-49 – 58

50-59 – 41

60-69 – 50

70-79 – 33

80+ 0 – 20

Gender

Male – 146

Female – 194

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Meanwhile, Cass County still has a total of 57 positive cases with 39 recoveries and three deaths.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday, July 3, 2020 that he issued a new Executive Order: GA-29.

The Executive order requires all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions. The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people, and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.

The executive order can be found here:

Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks has decided to opt out of the Governor’s order based on the number of active cases in Cass County at this time.

Wilbanks said, “If our active case number reaches the 20 mark, we will then automatically be under the Governor’s Order. The choice to opt-out of the Governor’s Order does not, however, free us to opt-out of using common sense. We must be self-responsible to do what it good and what is right. Please continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC.”

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is still ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts on their business. The survey can be accessed here

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

