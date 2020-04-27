Bowie County confirms 94 COVID-19 cases, Cass County reports 17 cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center has now confirmed a total of 94 positive COVID-19 cases and eight related deaths.

Health officials released the following coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, April 27:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 94

Ages (Bowie County Cases)

0-19 – 3

20-29 – 13

30-39 – 19

40-49 – 20

50-59 – 15

60-69 – 14

70-79 – 10

80+ 0 – 0

Gender (Bowie County Cases)

Male – 45

Female – 48

Recoveries – 47

Deaths – 8

Cass County has reported a total of 17 positive COVID-19 cases with 8 recovered.

For a more detailed report, please visit www.coronatxk.org. The EOC is working with local healthcare providers to bring you the most accurate and up-to-date information possible, including patients hospitalized and recovered. More data will be reported as it becomes available.

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the first phase of the State of Texas’ ongoing plan to safely and strategically open Texas while minimizing the spread of COVID-19. Under Phase I, certain services and activities are allowed to open with limited occupancy, and the Texas Department of State Health Services is issuing minimum standard health protocols for all businesses and individuals to follow. The Governor also outlined special guidance for Texans over 65 and detailed a comprehensive mitigation plan for nursing homes in Texas.

The Governor also announced a statewide testing and tracing program developed by DSHS that will help public health officials quickly identify and test Texans who contract COVID-19 and mitigate further spread of the virus.

By way of Executive Order (GA-18), all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, and malls are permitted to reopen on Friday, May 1. These services must limit their capacity to 25% of their listed occupancy. Within shopping malls, the food-court dining areas, play areas, and interactive displays and settings must remain closed. The Governor’s Report to Open Texas can be found here: http://coronatxk.org/DocumentCenter/View/6892/OpenTexas-Report?fbclid=IwAR0wvqb-CBK0_K4izZT4_owGKrXvuyheKjFOXKTLVUYAJyQpIKcSSehITak

As a reminder, the following local restrictions are still in place:

Bowie County Shelter-in-Place Order effective until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020

City of Texarkana, Texas Curfew in place until further notice beginning at 10 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m.

Cass County Stay-at-Home Order effective until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020

Various statewide restrictions issued by Governor Greg Abbott

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.