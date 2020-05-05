Bowie County COVID-19 cases rise to 104, Cass County reports 19 cases

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center has now confirmed a total of 104 positive COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveries, and 10 related deaths.

Health officials released the following coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Tuesday, May 5:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 104

Recoveries – 50

Deaths – 10

Ages (Bowie County Cases)

0-19 – 3

20-29 – 15

30-39 – 20

40-49 – 22

50-59 – 16

60-69 – 16

70-79 – 12

80+ 0 – 0

Gender (Bowie County Cases)

Male – 49

Female – 55

Cass County has reported a total of 19 positive COVID-19 cases with 13 recovered.

No-cost COVID 19 testing will be offered in Texarkana and New Boston Wednesday, May 6 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. An appointment is required.

Testing locations will be at 4102 Gibson Lane, Texarkana (the old Excel ER location) and #1 Trail Head Park Plaza in New Boston (the Pavilion at Trail Head Park just west of the Three Bostons’ Museum).

To register for an appointment, call (512) 883-2400 or visit https://txcovidtest.org/.

To be tested, a patient must be experiencing one of the following symptoms:

Fever and/or chills

Cough (Dry or Productive)

Fatigue, Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of Breath

Sore Throat

Headaches

Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

Nasal Congestion

Loss of Taste and/or Smell

Residents in Bowie and Cass Counties are urged to continue following Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

By way of Executive Order (GA-18), all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, and malls were permitted to reopen on Friday, May 1. These services must limit their capacity to 25% of their listed occupancy. Within shopping malls, the food-court dining areas, play areas, and interactive displays and settings must remain closed. The Governor’s Report to Open Texas, protocols for re-opening, and the Executive Orders can be found here: http://coronatxk.org/679/Executive-Orders-related-to-COVID-19.

Businesses seeking information on capacity to comply with the Governor’s Executive Orders can contact the Emergency Operations Center at (903) 255-5560.

The Emergency Operations Center has teamed up with the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce to publish a Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts to their business. The deadline is May 12, 2020 and the survey can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeHFOIw9o16XOhE2_Ul4iKlW0K775q7zsWmjctRpovfhTWDzw/viewform?usp=sf_link

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

