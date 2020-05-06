Bowie County COVID-19 cases rise to 105, Cass County still at 19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center has now confirmed a total of 105 positive COVID-19 cases, 68 recoveries, and 10 related deaths.

Health officials released the following coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, May 6:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 105

Recoveries – 68

Deaths – 10

Ages

0-19 – 3

20-29 – 15

30-39 – 20

40-49 – 23

50-59 – 16

60-69 – 16

70-79 – 12

80+ 0 – 0

Gender

Male – 50

Female – 55

Cass County still has a total of 19 positive COVID-19 cases with 13 recovered.

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

Yesterday afternoon Governor Abbott provided another update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and the next phase of re-openings. He announced that effective Friday, May 8 cosmetology salons — hair salons, nail salons, tanning salons and barber shops — will be allowed to open with restrictions, including one customer per stylist and appropriate social distancing. The governor also strongly recommended masks for both stylists and customers, and using a reservation system to avoid grouping of walk-ins in waiting areas

He announced that effective May 18 gyms and exercise facilities will be able to reopen with 25% capacity. Initial restrictions will include showers and locker rooms remaining closed, requirements for customers to wear gloves covering their whole hand, and the disinfection of all equipment after each use. Distancing will be required as well, and any equipment brought in (such as a yoga mat), must be disinfected before and after use.

He addressed the reopening of non-essential manufacturing and other offices on Monday, May 18 to the greater of the following: five employees, or 25% of their workforce, provided that social distancing can be maintained

Guidelines are still being worked out for bars, and the governor has requested that owners reach out to his office to provide feedback.

Weddings, funerals, memorials and burials may now take place with the same regulations as religious services for seating arrangements, with receptions following the regulations of restaurants.

Gov. Abbott also reaffirmed that while outdoor seating areas at restaurants do not have the same 25% capacity restrictions as indoor spaces, other regulations such as spacing between tables still apply.

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts to their business. The deadline is May 12 and the survey can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeHFOIw9o16XOhE2_Ul4iKlW0K775q7zsWmjctRpovfhTWDzw/viewform?usp=sf_link

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.