Bowie County reports 4 new positive COVID-19 cases, total rises to 242

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Health officials have confirmed four new positive coronavirus cases this afternoon in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Bowie County now stands at 242, with 119 recoveries and 16 related deaths.

Health officials released the following coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, June 25:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 242

Recoveries – 119

Deaths – 16

Ages

0-19 – 10

20-29 – 40

30-39 – 47

40-49 – 44

50-59 – 32

60-69 – 30

70-79 – 23

80+ 0 – 16

Gender

Male – 105

Female – 137

Cass County has confirmed another positive coronavirus case bringing its total to 36. The county also has 32 recoveries and two deaths.

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is still ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts on their business. The survey can be accessed here

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

