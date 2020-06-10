Bowie County reports two new positive COVID-19 cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center has reported two new positive COVID-19 cases.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Bowie County now stands at 183, with 98 recoveries and now 13 related deaths.

Health officials released the following coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, June 10:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 183

Recoveries – 98

Deaths – 13

Ages

0-19 – 7

20-29 – 26

30-39 – 37

40-49 – 37

50-59 – 23

60-69 – 23

70-79 – 19

80+ 0 – 11

Gender

Male – 87

Female – 96

Cass County still has a total 33 positive coronavirus cases with 30 recoveries, and one death.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said the number of positive cases at the Barry B. Telford Unit remains at 73.

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is still ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts to their business. The survey can be accessed here.

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

