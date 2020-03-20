Bowie County sex offender indicted on child pornography charges

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A 60-year-old Bowie County man has been indicted for possessing child pornography in East Texas.

According to the indictment, on Sep.18, 2019, William Johnson Springer had a cell phone with child pornography on it. The images of child pornography were videos that show the rape of a prepubescent minor, an infant, and a child in bondage.

Springer has a background of possession of child pornography in the Northern District of Oklahoma, according to the Eastern District of Texas. On Feb. 9, 2009, he was sentenced to 67 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release as a result of that conviction. Springer also has pending charges for failure to comply with registration requirements in Bowie County.

Springer appeared in federal court Friday in Texarkana and will be held in custody until the resolution of this case. If convicted, Springer faces not less than ten and not more than 20 years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Texarkana Resident Agency of the Dallas Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok.

