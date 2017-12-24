Bowl teams battle in trivia

They couldn’t hit the football field yet, but they sure did not pull any punches when going at each other.

Florida State and Southern Miss both got each other with a trivia game on Saturday night, with the Seminoles taking home the grand prize and bragging rights heading into the contest on Wednesday.

“The teams really get into it and you know, it’s a little bit of a different competition than out on the field because it’s kind of friendly,” said Independence Bowl spokesman Stefan Nolet. “But, they really enjoy this kind of event.”

The teams will square off on Dec. 27 at 12:30 p.m. at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.