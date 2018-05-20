Boyce woman injured in motorcycle crash

A Boyce woman riding with a group of riders suffered moderate injuries in a motorcycle crash on the Campti Cut-Off Saturday afternoon.

Brenda Barnhart, 50, was treated at the scene, and then airlifted to Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, NPSO patrol deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS and Life Air responded to a motorcycle crash on Louisiana Highway 486 near the Cherokee Club.

The preliminary investigation suggests Barnhart was traveling southeast on 486 on a 2013 Harley when she entered a curve and partially left the roadway on the right side. She then overcorrected, causing the bike to skid sideways and eject her.

Barnhart was treated for leg and arm injuries at the scene, and then airlifted by Life Air to Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

NPSO deputies say Barnhart was riding with a group of motorcyclists when the crash occurred. She was wearing a protective helmet.

Lt. M. Wilson investigated the crash for the NPSO.