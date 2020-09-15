Boys & Girls Club gearing up for virtual Steak & Burger fundraiser

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can enjoy an evening filled with good food and fun while helping out young boys and girls in Shreveport-Bossier.

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Shreveport will kick off its 2020 Steak and Burger virtual fundraiser at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 on Zoom.

This year’s special guest speaker will be Greedy Williams, a Boys & Girls Club Alumni and pro football player for the Cleveland Browns.

Williams will speak about the time he spent at a Boys & Girls Club and why investing in future youth is very important.

Everyone who attends will enjoy Boys and Girls Club youth entertainment, achievements, and, live interactions. A physical dinner will also be available for pick-up.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will provide youth with the much-needed programs are centered in these areas:

  • Education & Career Development
  • Character & Leadership Development
  • Health & Life Skills
  • The Arts
  • Sports, Fitness, & Recreation
  • Spiritual Development

Tickets are $60.00 and will give you access to the virtual program, your meal, and one Boys & Girls Club member’s meal as well.

Sponsorships are still available. If you want to be a sponsor please fill out this form no later than Wednesday, Sept. 16.

For more information, please call The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Shreveport at (318) 636-3313.

