BPCC Athletics partners with CHRISTUS Sports Medicine

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System has been named the exclusive sports medicine provider to Bossier Parish Community College Athletics.

The CHRISTUS Sports Medicine team is staffed by trainers from CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System and led by physicians from Highland Clinic.

“From therapy and making return-to-play recommendations, to providing sports medicine-related education to athletes, parents, and coaches, including injury prevention, we are going to be able to offer a great resource,” said Nick Huckaby, Director of Therapy at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier in a press release by BPCC Athletics. “Our team is looking forward to working with the talented athletes and experienced staff at BPCC, helping athletes excel at their chosen sport in a safe and healthy way.”

BPCC says the team will provide the athletic department in a wide range of services including preventive care, advanced diagnostic imaging, leading-edge therapies, surgical treatments, including minimally invasive procedures and rehabilitative services.

“CHRISTUS has excellent resources and is truly committed to providing our athletes with responsive, top-quality care,” said John Rennie, BPCC Athletic Director in the release. “This partnership is a giant step in the right direction for BPCC becoming a championship junior college athletic program. High-quality sports medicine care and training are more than just a presence on the sidelines; it means support from a group of expert physicians and providers who provide important services onsite as well as physician referrals when appropriate. They offer invaluable support from before the first athlete steps on the field until the days after they return from an injury.”

According to BPCC, CHRISTUS has already provided high-level orthopedic, sports medicine and imaging care to a number of athletes from BPCC.

“Our goal is a comprehensive, team-based approach to caring for every need for our student-athletes. We believe this is just the beginning of a long-lasting partnership that will have a tremendous and positive impact on the health, wellness, and recovery of these athletes. That entails developing (or training) athletes to be their most competitive and reaching their fullest potential, then helping each student-athlete to return to his or her sport activities as quickly and safely as possible with the shortest recovery time – all with a focus on safety.” Dr. Carlton Houtz

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier provides athletic training services for both elite and recreational-level programs across the region, including Loyola, Captain Shreve, Parkway, Evangel, Haughton, and North DeSoto High schools.

CHRISTUS also provides three outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy locations in Shreveport-Bossier including one that is devoted to pediatric patients.

“CHRISTUS is excited to build a relationship with BPCC focusing on approximately 150 athletes across 10 sports,” said Dr. Steen Trawick, CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier CEO in the release. “With this new partnership, we will take the next step in a legacy of service to our young athletes and educators in this community with quality sports medicine care and training. We are excited to help all young athletes raise their awareness of sports injuries and get the care they need quickly so they can get back in the game and continue to pursue their athletic passions.”