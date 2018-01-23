BPCC holding community service program focused on ‘Domestic Violence’



Bossier Parish Community College is holding a community service program next week focused on ‘Domestic Violence’.

The seminar will take place on Thursday, February 1, 12:30 pm in the BPCC Performing Arts Theatre (Building C), 6220 E Texas St, Bossier City, LA. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a variety of information to help the community understand the legal impact of domestic violence laws and how they are applied.



Judge Jeff Cox, Louisiana Second Circuit Court of Appeal, will serve as a special guest presenter at a seminar addressing the laws surrounding domestic violence.



According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, “nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States, and 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been victims of some form of physical violence by a partner in their lifetime.”



“Domestic Violence effects people from all walks of life,” states Judge Cox. “Education about the law and how it affects you can be critical to how you and your family think about victims of domestic violence.”



Dan Cain, BPCC’s professor of criminal justice was instrumental in bringing this program to students, faculty and the community. Cain felt that the issue was a relevant topic since BPCC represents and serves a diverse student body, faculty and staff.



“The issue of domestic violence growing concern among the local legal community,” says Cain. “Domestic violence does not discriminate. Anyone, regardless of race, religion or socioeconomic background can be a victim. It’s important to get the facts and know your rights. Judge Cox is one of the most knowledgeable persons in northwest Louisiana about the subject of domestic violence. More importantly, he truly cares about helping those who are going through, or have been victims.”

