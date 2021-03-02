BPCC, LA Tech form new partnership to help students become military officers

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish Community College and Louisiana Tech University have formed a partnership that will create an affordable pathway for students who want to join the U.S. Air Force.

A “crosstown agreement” was signed by BPCC and LA Tech Detachment 305 giving students the opportunity to complete their two-year degree at BPCC while participating in the AFROTC program at LA Tech simultaneously.

Students will participate with Detachment 305 throughout their two years at BPCC and then move forward to complete the last two years at the university level.

Once the student graduates from BPCC, they will have the choice through Detachment 305, to attend LA Tech, Grambling, ULM or NSU. All four schools have transfer agreements with BPCC which will be beneficial in the transfer process with those respective programs.

BPCC is looking forward to offering this low-cost option to students and paving the way to a successful career as an Air Force officer.

BPCC Veteran Educational Services Program Manager Susan Stakes said, “This pathway opens the door for so many who aspire to serving as a military officer and gives them the opportunity to start at the community college level.”

Capt. Nick Lewis, Det 305, LA Tech, said, “Opening up the Bossier Parish Community College avenue to become an Air Force or Space Force officer is one of the best ways we can increase the pool of talent for tomorrow’s leaders. The close relationship Louisiana Tech has had with BPCC paves the way for people to progress toward a commission while taking their education at a pace they are comfortable with. We couldn’t be more excited about the partnership.”

For more information regarding the program, please contact Susan Stakes, Program Manager, BPCC Veteran Educational Services at (318) 678-6472.