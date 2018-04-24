BPCC & LA Tech to share STEM building

A new partnership between two local colleges is giving students more access to educational opportunities.

Bossier Parish Community College and Louisiana Tech signed an agreement, giving Louisiana Tech access to space at BPCC’s new STEM building.

Tech will offer courses at BPCC, which could lead to undergraduate and graduate degrees.

“Another example of the important of collaboration between four year and two year institutions in our state. The time has passed where we can see one another as competition” said BPCC Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman.

“It’s going to advance opportunities for educational obtainment, but it’s also going to have an economic impact. Will attract more companies to this area” said LA Tech President Dr. Les Guice.

Both colleges are part of the National Cyber Research Park in Bossier City.

