BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish Community College is partnering with Ochsner Health to help ensure a healthy and safe return of employees and students to campus.

According to BPCC, the community college is going to use Ochsner’s Safe to Return Employer Solutions. BPCC says they asked Ochsner Health to conduct a comprehensive on-site assessment of all its workspaces and to provide recommendations that the company is implementing as part of its Safe to Return plan. As a result, BPCC will implement the following actions:

Deploy signage to encourage safe social distancing practices and proper hand hygiene.

Place hand sanitizer stations and wipes in all public areas.

in all public areas. Display posters with information on COVID-19 symptoms , and how employees can best protect themselves.

, and how employees can best protect themselves. Mandate daily temperature checks at business entry points.

at business entry points. Require masks in all public areas and provide access to necessary personal protective equipment.

Ochsner Health will also reassess BPCC on a monthly basis and provide updated recommendations as needed based on scientific data and CDC recommendations.

“I am thrilled to have this ongoing support from Ochsner,” said Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr., Chancellor of BPCC.

“It has made a huge difference to our business and has helped provide our employees with peace of mind as they return to the workplace.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.